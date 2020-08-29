Indore: Ganesha idol, Tazia immersion processions banned

Indore: IMC will assign sites for Ganesh idols and Tazia immersions in the district. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued prohibitory orders on Saturday. Violators will be punished.

Keep away from water bodies like Pipalyapala Talab, Sirpur Talab, Jawahar Tekri, Yashwant Sagar etc. SDM, CSP and zonal Officer of IMC or Chief Executive Officer of janapad Panchayat will coordinate and make arrangements in each ward. Ganesh idols will be collected by the Municipal Corporation at the said site for immersion. These idols will be transported by the IMC vehicles to the immersion places. Crowds will be prohibited at these sites.

Tazia will not be installed or set up at public places and immersion of Tajis at Karbala have been banned. Immersions should be done at home in a religious manner. Apart from this, the SDM, CSP will coordinate with the Municipal Corporation in their areas and mark the collection center for immersion for those which are kept at small places and houses, and the Municipal Corporation will collect funds for immersion at the said site. From here, under the government system, the immersion will be done in the coming days. Crowd will not be allowed to gather. These sites will be different from the Ganesh idol collection site.