Indore: From January 27, degrees will bear QR code, digi-sign

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to check counterfeiting, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has added two more security features to its degrees.

Come January 27, the students will start getting a degree with QR code and a digital signature of the vice-chancellor.

Vice-chancellor, Prof. Renu Jain, said they will make a formal announcement of degrees with new security features on Republic Day and from the following day, students will get degrees with new features.

While the degree’s hard copy, which is non-tearable, already has six to seven security features, the university deemed it necessary to add the QR code which will help the degree achieve better authentication.

“With QR code in the degrees, it can be verified anywhere in the world,” Jain said.

Besides, the university also opted for digital signature as it will further enhance the degrees authenticity and save time of the VC.

“Till date, I sign on the degrees manually, but now the signatures will also be done digitally. It will save my time and let me focus on other important issues,” she said.

Around one lakh students pass out from the university every year. Though all of them do not opt for the degree immediately, roughly 60,000 students apply for this academic award.

The VC had to sign on their degrees manually which takes up a huge chunk of her time.

Plus, it leads to pendency of degrees as manually it is not possible for a VC to sign academic awards like a robot.

Digital signature on degrees will check this pendency also.