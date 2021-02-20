Indore: Friend, 5 others arrested for killing, robbing truck driver of iron rods worth Rs 30 lakh

Indore: Police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a truck driver and robbing his truck in Banganga area on Saturday. One of the accused is the friend of the truck driver. The driver stopped the truck after seeing his friend. Two of the accused were arrested for buying iron rods for Rs 5 lakh from killers.

Superintendent of Police (east) Ashutosh Bagri said the deceased named Golu Chouhan (26), a resident of Indorama area in Pithampur was found murdered near Super Corridor on Thursday this week. The body was wrapped in a blanket. After autopsy report, the police came to know that the man was strangled to death by an unidentified person.

On the instruction from senior officials, a team led by Banganga police station incharge Rajendra Soni was constituted to investigate the case and to arrest the accused. The police circulated the photographs of deceased through social media and the information about the missing persons was also collected from nearby police stations.