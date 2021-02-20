Indore: Friend, 5 others arrested for killing, robbing truck driver of iron rods worth Rs 30 lakh

Indore: Police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a truck driver and robbing his truck in Banganga area on Saturday. One of the accused is the friend of the truck driver. The driver stopped the truck after seeing his friend. Two of the accused were arrested for buying iron rods for Rs 5 lakh from killers.
Superintendent of Police (east) Ashutosh Bagri said the deceased named Golu Chouhan (26), a resident of Indorama area in Pithampur was found murdered near Super Corridor on Thursday this week. The body was wrapped in a blanket. After autopsy report, the police came to know that the man was strangled to death by an unidentified person.
On the instruction from senior officials, a team led by Banganga police station incharge Rajendra Soni was constituted to investigate the case and to arrest the accused. The police circulated the photographs of deceased through social media and the information about the missing persons was also collected from nearby police stations.
A person approached Banganga police station and he identified the deceased as Golu Chouhan. After that, police collected further information about the deceased. He was employed as driver in Moira Sariya Company in Pithampur. He had left from company with iron rods weighing about 20 tonnes on February 17, 2021. After that he was missing. The consignee also contacted company informing that he didn’t receive goods.
SP Bagri said due to technical investigation, police recovered truck from an isolated place on Sanwer Road. After that, six accused named Bhonal Malviya, a resident of Bagdun in Dhar district, Kamlesh Chouhan of Dharampuri in Dhar, Prakash Gehlot of Gandhwani, Antra Singh of Gandhwani for killing truck driver Golu Chouhan. Accused Shahrukh Khan of Krishnabag Colony and Mohsin Khan of Chhoti Khajrani area of the city were arrested by the police for buying the iron rods from the accused in cheap price.
Accused Bhonal and the deceased were friends and therefore accused knew that Golu often carries goods. As per the plan, accused Bhonal along with his accomplices reached Super Corridor where they stopped the truck. Driver Golu saw Bhonal so that he stopped the truck. After that the accused strangled him to death using a piece of cloth. He then wrapped the body in a blanket and dumped it near the spot. He then took his truck to Sanwer Road and sold goods to other accused. The goods were worth Rs 30 lakh. Truck has been recovered from the accused.