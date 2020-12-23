Indore: Mother of three found murdered near railway track

Mhow(fpns)

A woman was found murdered by the side of a railway line in Kumawat area on Wednesday morning, spreading panic in the area.

Inspector Rajendra Singh Bhadoriya said that the woman has been identified as Archana (45) wife of Laxminarayan, resident of a village in Rewa. A mother of three children, she was working in Pratibha Syntex factory in Pithampur.

Police said there are over a dozen injury marks on her body including her abdomen, chest and other vital organs. Due to the early morning fog the body was discovered quite late in the morning.