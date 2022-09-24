Indore: Four men in a car arrested for carrying sandalwood illegally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch, on Saturday, arrested four men carrying sandalwood in a car illegally. Some sandalwood pieces, a car and a bike were seized from them. The accused were using a forest sticker on the car to mislead the police and forest department officials.

According to Crime Branch personnel, information was received that some men were carrying sandalwood illegally and would pass over the MR-10 Bridge. The Crime Branch team reached the place and arrested four persons—Deepak Rajput, Vikas Rajput and Deepak Balkishan of Gauri Nagar and Gajendra Singh of Sagar.

Twelve pieces of sandalwood were seized from the car. The accused could not give any satisfactory answers about where they had got hold of the sandalwood. Later, the sandalwood pieces, the car and a bike—the value of the sandalwood, car and bike is about Rs 7 lakh—were seized from them and they were handed over to the forest department for further action.

An officer said the accused had a sticker with ‘Forest’ written on it pasted on the rear windshield of the car to misled the police and forest department officials. One of the accused was on the bike.