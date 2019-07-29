Indore: Four held for stealing pesticides worth Rs 45 lakh

Indore: The police on Sunday arrested four persons for stealing pesticides worth Rs 45 lakh. The accused had stolen hundreds of cartons of pesticides from the godown under Lasudia police station jurisdiction a couple of days ago.

Lasudia police station incharge Santosh Dudhi said that 316 cartons of agriculture products and pesticides were stolen from a company’s godown situated in SDA Compound in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

After registering a case, a police team was formed to trace the thieves. The team was working on it when a tip-off was received that a trader on Dhareshwar Marg in Dhar is selling pesticides at cheap price. After the information, two policemen were sent there in civil dress and they took information about the pesticide.

After verifying information, the police team arrested trader named Rajesh Rathore of Dhar for buying stolen pesticides. Following the lead given by him, police arrested other accused named Rajmesh Dubey of Indus Satellite Township, Shyam Pathak of Sai City Colony and Rohit Sahu of Super City.

Dudhi said accused Ramesh is a transport agent who broke the lock of godown. He had sent the goods to Dhar.

Shyam is the driver who took goods to Dhar and Rohit is transport employee who also helped in breaking the godown lock. Further investigation is underway. A search is on for two of their accomplices named Bunty and Raju for their involvement in the crime.