Indore: Four held for producing fake guarantors in court

​Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The crime branch on Saturday arrested four members of a gang that specialised in providing fake guarantors for the accused in various criminal cases to help them get bail from court. The crime branch officials seized 100 blank loan books and 80 books with the names of guarantors from the accused.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that acting on a tip-off, four persons named Karan Chawda of Dwarkapuri, Prakash Malviya of Ujjain, Ramesh Bodana of Dewas and Kailash Prajapat of Sanwer Road were caught from near Sikkh Mohalla. They were allegedly roaming in the area making arrangements for bail of a person when they were caught by the crime branch team.

During a search, the crime branch officials recovered about 1000 blank loan books, 80 loan books with the names of guarantors and stamps of various tehsil offices.

DCP Agrawal said that the prime accused Karan allegedly informed that he is the nephew of one Prakash Chawda, who was arrested by the MG Road police station staff a few months ago, also for providing fake guarantors. Karana and his uncle Prakash used to produce fake guarantors in court. The accused prepared the stamps of tehsil office in Dhar, Mahidpur tehsil, Tonk Khurd in Dewas, Depalpur, Ghatiya in Ujjain, Bolai in Shajapur, Ambedkar Nagar tehsil in Indore, Tarana and other tehsil offices.

The police have seized many stamps from the accused and they are being questioned about other people indulging in the crime. The information about the guarantors is also being gathered by the officials.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:25 AM IST