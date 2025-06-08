 Indore: Four Arrested With 9 Stolen Two-Wheelers
Most of the vehicle brands are from a particular company

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people with nine stolen two-wheelers in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Most of the vehicle brands are from a particular company and the accused can open the locks of them so the police are also writing to the company to improve their bike’s locks.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh, due to the rising cases of vehicle thefts in the area, a team led by Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel was formed to identify and to arrest the bike lifters.

The team was working on the instructions and managed to arrest two persons named Uday Lodhi of Tikamgarh and Gaurav of Vidisha after identifying them through the CCTV footage.

They allegedly confessed to stealing bikes with the help of their accomplices Yash Namdev of Gauri Nagar and Sumit Sharma of Guna. Yash and Sumit were also arrested and they confessed to stealing bikes from the Vijay Nagar, Lasudia and MIG area of the city. So far, 9 vehicles have been recovered from them.    

 During investigation it was found that the locks of a two-wheeler vehicle company are easily opened by thieves using any key and they easily steal the vehicle.

In this regard, under the direction of senior officials, a letter will be sent to the company for improving and upgrading the locks of their vehicles.

