Indore: ​Four arrested for injuring tyre trader

Indore

Four men, one of them from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police on Friday for shooting and injuring a tyre trader in Lasudia area a few days ago. The accused were planning a robbery in the Banganga area when they were arrested by the police. Two pistols and other weapons were also recovered from them.

ASP Shashikant Kankane said that acting on a tip-off, a team from Banganga police station detained four armed men from near Maharana Pratap Chowk on Thursday night. The men were allegedly planning a robbery at a house in Kalindi Gold City. During the police action one of their accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Kushwah of Scheme Number 51, Vishal Lohar of Chhota Bangarda area, Jitu alias Jitendra Singh of Aerodrome area and a permanent resident of UP and Deepak Chandel of Shanti Nagar area of the city. Their accomplice named Bhaiyyu alias Jaideep fled the scene. Two country made pistols with live cartridges, cutter, hammer, mobile phones and two bikes were recovered from them.

During technical investigation of their call records, police found their link with the shooting case in Lasudia area. The accused have allegedly admitted that they had fired at tyre trader Narendra Singh in Lasudia area on September 29. They wanted to abduct the trader for ransom. However, Singh resisted his abduction and one of the accused opened fire with a pistol injuring Singh on his hand, and then they fled the scene. Singh is out of danger.

According to police, the accused also confessed they were planning to abduct a person in Green Park Colony on September 28. The accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:50 AM IST