 Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88
Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

Kalyan Jain was associated with the Samajwadi Movement, and after Independence became the Member of Parliament from Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Member Of Parliament and senior social leader, Kalyan Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. He was politically active in spite of suffering from a prolonged illness. His last rituals will be carried out at Panchkuiya MuktiDham at 4:30 pm.

Kalyan Jain was associated with the Samajwadi Movement, and after the Emergency became the Member of Parliament from Indore.

