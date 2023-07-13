Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Member Of Parliament and senior social leader, Kalyan Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. He was politically active in spite of suffering from a prolonged illness. His last rituals will be carried out at Panchkuiya MuktiDham at 4:30 pm.

Kalyan Jain was associated with the Samajwadi Movement, and after the Emergency became the Member of Parliament from Indore.