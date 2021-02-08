Indore: Forest guard announces Rs 5,000 reward for info about vehicles forcibly taken by BJP leader

Mhow: The issue of confrontation between BJP leaders and forest guard Ram Suresh Dubey took a new twist on Monday when Dubey announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information about the tractor trolley, dumper and JCB which were forcibly taken away from the custody of forest department by BJP leader Vinod Patidar and others.

Dubey had alleged and MLA Usha Thakur was also present when BJP leader took away the seized vehicles, a charge denied by the MLA.

The allegations had put the ruling BJP in a tight spot and to save face they had ordered an inquiry. Meanwhile, the department had transferred Dubey from Mhow to Manpur.