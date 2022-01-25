Indore: For 5 TPS projects, IDA board okays Rs 1.2K cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority’s board of governors, on Monday, gave administrative approval for Rs 1,207.39 crore infrastructure development works of five schemes proposed on about 1,700 acres.

These schemes include the new TPS-1 (Village Khajrana, 49.279 hectares, amount Rs 75.01 crore), TPS-3 (Village Talawali Chanda, Arandiya, Mayakhedi, 143.62 hectares, amount Rs 150.34 crore), TPS-4 (Village Nipania and Kanadiya, 87.497 hectares, amount Rs 129.05 crore), TPS-5 (Village Kanadiya, 146.731 hectares, amount Rs 201.94 crore) and TPS-8 (Village Bhaurasala, Kumedi and Bhagya, 273.353 hectares, amount Rs 851.05 crore).

“The approval doesn’t include external power development expenditure. With this approval, all-round development of Indore will get a new impetus,” a press release issued by the IDA said.

The meeting of the board of directors was chaired by the new chairman, Jaypal Singh Chawda. While collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya and others were also present.

About 8,500 plots allotted in favour of the housing cooperative societies are involved in various schemes of the IDA. Taking an important decision regarding renewal of the lease deeds, the landlords have been freed from the requirement of no-objection by the housing co-operative societies concerned. This will simplify the lease renewal and make the work of the landowners easier, the press release said.

--- Other important decisions ---

1. In order to encourage cultural activities, the IDA decided to get interior decoration, furniture, sound system, fire-fighting equipment, air-conditioning system and so forth for arrangements in the auditorium proposed in Scheme Number 97 (part-4). For this, approval of Rs 12 crore was given

2. Approval to lowest bidder for development of second phase of international-level swimming pool in Sector-F of Scheme No. 94

3. The authority approved the appointment of a private agency for the operation and maintenance of four play zones developed under the newly constructed Pipliyahana flyover

4. Tender of Rs 15.16 crore for the construction work of Senior Citizen Building on Plot No. RC 11 in Scheme Number 134 was approved. Under this scheme, there is a provision to make a fully equipped residential cell for senior citizens, in which facilities are provided according to their requirements

5. The IDA board decided to get a 30-metre-wide and 1.7-kilometre-long cement concrete road connecting MR-4 to ISBT MR-10 with help from the IMC. Since the proposed work is not in any plan of the authority and as it is an important road, it was decided to make available Rs 13.62 crore to IMC. With the construction of this route, traffic from the central part of the city will be able to bypass traffic and reach ISBT and MR-10 directly

6. Tender for construction of road connecting Scheme No. 94 to Mahalaxmi Nagar was accepted. The 1.3-kilometre-long road will be constructed at an outlay of Rs 4.22 crore

7. A 30-metre-wide cement concrete road connecting Scheme No. 78-I with Loha Mandi to AB Road was approved. With its construction, access traffic from AB Road to Loha Mandi will be easy

ALSO READ Bhopal: Deepa Rani of Bankura on display at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:08 PM IST