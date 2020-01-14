Indore: Fog returns, visibility drops to 500 mts

Indore: People woke to a foggy morning on Tuesday with visibility below 500 meters, and it remained cloudy throughout the day. City has witnessed fog after 12 days. Weathermen also forecasted that the conditions will remain foggy on Wednesday and city could witness light rains.

City witnessed light drizzle in the evening in many part of the city. The change in weather conditions also pulled the city’s temperature down, providing relief to the itchy weather for last two days.

Most of the people were surprised with the change in weather as the city remained engulfed in fog till 8 am after which the weather started getting clear.

However, the sky remained cloudy throughout the day.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius below the normal. However, the night temperature remained above the normal by five degrees Celsius and was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius.

“A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with peak intensity of precipitation on January 16. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorm over Punjab during January 15-17 over Madhya Pradesh will take place,” met officials said.

The weatherman said that chill will return in the city after couple of days again. City would also witness dew on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.