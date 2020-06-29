Indore: Flutter in IDA as video shows retired engineer tearing papers

A viral video showing retired IDA senior engineer Raman Mahajan tearing some papers in his office on Sunday was the talk amongst the IDA staff with insinuations that Mahajan had destroyed important official documents.

In the video, a person is seen questioning why Mahajan was in the office on Sunday and accusing him of destroying important papers without permission.

However, the IDA CEO Vivek Shotriya rubbished the allegations. "Mahajan has retired after having worked for over 25 years in IDA. I gave him permission to come to the office on Saturday and Sunday to clear the office of his personal things - like personal photocopies, papers etc. I don't think he destroyed anything legal or important. If he wanted to destroy some documents he would have taken it home with him. He would hardly tear it up in the office," Shotriya said.

Destroying official documents is illegal and there is a law by the Government of India - The Destruction of Records Act, 1917 (under which no government official can alter or destroy any legal documents).

Shotriya added that engineer Rajesh Mahajan has taken over charge from Raman Mahajan. "Rajesh Mahajan said that no documents were missing or altered and if in future something is found missing, then we will take action after proper investigation," Shotriya said.

Raman Mahajan said, "I did not destroy any legal documents. I had visited the office after getting permission from my senior officials. I was only dumping the non-required papers and documents. If any document is found missing or being destroyed I take full responsibility for that because I haven't done anything wrong".

Sources in the IDA said the video was a conspiracy against Mahajan to malign his image, or maybe just to create a sensation. "Someone from IDA is involved, but it was all in bad taste," an IDA officer said, requesting anonymity.