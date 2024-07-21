Indore: Flights Operation, Air Ticket Booking-Cancellation Resumes | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The technical snag developed due to crash in Microsoft Software which badly hit the flights operation and air tickets bookings and cancellation, resolved late Friday night. Flights operation became normal at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday. However, owing to the Friday’s goof-up, two late night flights of Bangaluru and Pune and one Saturday morning Mumbai flight were cancelled.

Due to a glitch in Microsoft's cloud service, the works of airports, flights, banking and all the sectors that are using Microsoft services came to stand still on Friday. It also affected the air services of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and 10 flights 5 arriving and five departing were cancelled. Even the boarding passes had to be issued manually.

At the same time, more than 20 flights were delayed. As per the information received from the airport, the technical glitches got corrected at around 2.30 am on late Friday night and normal situation was restored. However, due to the Friday day time flights goof-up IndiGo cancelled the flight coming from Bangalore at 12.25 AM and the flight coming from Pune at 2.50 AM, due to which the passengers coming to the city at night were stranded in Bangaluru and Pune.

Similarly, IndiGo had to cancel the flight coming from Mumbai to the city at 8.10 am on Saturday and going back to Mumbai at 8.40 am. Sources said that airline had to take this decision due to the disruption in flight operations on Friday. The passengers were informed about the cancellation of the flight, but many of them reached the airport in the morning due to lack of information. The airline gave the passengers the option of refund and rebooking. Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, informed that air tickets booking and cancellation process also functioned normally on Saturday.