Indore Street Food Special: From Spicy Rolls & Wraps To South Indian Appe, Here Are Best Places To Try Roadside Snacks

By: Kajal Kumari | July 20, 2024
Bonjour! Still couldn't have enough of the Indore Street Food Part 2? No worries! As you can add new dishes to try with our Part 3 of Indore Street Food series. Let's have a look what's new this time!
1. Rolls: Sams Momos & Rolls is known for their amazing momos, obviously! But have you tries their Rolls? If not, it's really recommended to try different rolls at the 56 Dukaan outlet in a quite pocket friendly price.
2. Dahi Shole Kebab: This one is a quite new street food being popular in Indore. Why don't you try some at Roshella’s Dahi Shola Kabab in Meghdoot Chaupati.
3. Indori Shahi Rolls: Us Indoreans have the knack of reincenting dishes in our own styles. Indori Shahi Roll is on of the example which you can find just @ ₹100/- Location: Shop 95/2, Lodipura 2, Sarafa Bazaar, Indore.
4. Corn Chat - Who doesn't like Corn Chat? Specially, during monsoon. In Bada Sarafa Line, Sarafa Bazaar, you 'll find an aunty making a really nice plate heartfully. Go try @ ₹50 only!
5. Appe - A south Indian snack getting sort of adopted by Indore is a really nice street food to have. You can try Veg Appe, Paneer Appe and more. 'Kavya Didi ke Appe' in Meghdoot Chaupati is really famous.
6. Patato Twisters - With the name of Patato Twisters, you can already feel the crunch and masala in your mouth.Agar Chat stall at Sarafa Bazar is a nice option to try one.
So where are you going this time?
Thanks For Reading!