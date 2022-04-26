Indore: First MP Auto Expo to begin in city from Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Auto Show will be organized on a large scale for the first time in Indore. This three-day event is starting on April 28. Various meetings and other activities will be organized to encourage investment in the auto show. The program will be organized at Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport. This program is being organized by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC), the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Rohan Saxena, ED, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Center Development Corporation, informed that 'Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022' will be inaugurated on April 28 at 11 am. This will be followed by a buyer-seller meeting and a session on the topic "Accelerating India's Economic Growth by the Automobile Industry". Cultural programs will be organized at 6 pm.

On the second day, including Chief Minister Chouhan, other members of the cabinet will also be participating in the event.

Similarly, the registration of participants will start at 10:30 am on the second day of the auto show on the 29th of April. The program will be addressed by Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion at 11:15 am. This will be followed by an address by Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, Central Government at 11:20 AM, by Vini Mehta, Director General, ACMA, at 11:35 AM by Vinod Agarwal, Vice President, SIAM. The address will be delivered by Sunil Chordia, Chairman, CII West Zone, at 11:45 am. After that, the program will be addressed by Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh at 11:50. The address will be given by State's Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Omprakash Saklecha at 12:00 PM and the program will be addressed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 12:10 PM.

A buyer-seller meeting will be organized at 2:00 pm and a seminar on Green Mobility will be organized at 3:30 pm.

A session on the topic "Resilience and Growth of Auto MSMEs and Startups in Post COVID-19 Era" will be held on 30th April, the last day of Auto Show-2022, at 10:30 am. Saurabh Singh Mehta, Chairman, CII Malwa Zone at 12:30 pm, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion at 12:45 pm, and Rajvardhan, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh at 12:55 pm. Addressing the program, Singh Dattigaon will give information about the developed ecosystem for industrial development in the state. At 1 PM the vote of thanks will be given by John Kingsley, MD, MPIDC. The MP Auto Show 2022 program will conclude on April 30 at 6 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:22 PM IST