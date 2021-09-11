Indore: First-ever Butterfly Survey to end on Sunday

Indore: The first-ever Butterfly Survey will conclude on Sunday and the results identifying the butterflies will be published. The survey is being conducted in Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary from September 10 to September 12.

This survey is being conducted by the forest department in collaboration with NGO Wild Warriors, Indore, and Tinsa Foundation. About 90 butterfly experts from 13 states are participating in the survey, including 20 women. The experts involved in the survey have come from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The purpose of the survey is to assess the butterfly diversity in the sanctuary area, which is vulnerable to climate change. Butterfly is an indicator species, so this kind of a survey will help in studying the inter-relationship between—and impacts of—climate change on ecology. Butterflies provide information about the overall state of the ecosystem and other species in that ecosystem. These reflect the quality and changes of environmental conditions, as well as aspects of community structure.

Rajnish Singh, assistant conservator of forests, said that, for the first time, a Butterfly Survey was being done in the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary. “In this three-day survey, an official list of butterflies will be prepared after observing them,” he said. On the basis of the survey, the work of conservation of butterflies can be done effectively. “Along with this, awareness about butterflies will increase among the general public,” Singh said.

He added that butterflies have an important role in the ecosystem. “They do the work of pollination of different plant species and crops,” Singh said. Some species of butterflies are also essential in pest control. “Butterflies are a symbol of a healthy environment. Their conservation is necessary not only for forest promotion, but also for agricultural promotion and food security,” Singh added.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:44 PM IST