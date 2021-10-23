Indore: ​Fire in plastic godown: Goods, a two wheeler gutted

Indore

A major fire broke out in a plastic godown situated on Dhar Road on Friday morning. It is said that plastic bags were gutted in the fire. A bike parked near the godown was also charred in the fire. The fire fighters doused off the flames using more than 50,000 litres of water.

According to an officer of the fire brigade, the incident took place at the godown of Mohammad Nasir Sheikh between Sinhasa and Baank villages on Dhar Road. The people spotted heavy smoke from the godown and they informed the godown owner after which the fire brigade and the police were informed.

The fighter fighters managed to control the flames using 50,000 litres of water within two hours. A two-wheelers parked near the godown was also gutted in the fire. The vehicle belongs to one Ahmad Khan of Chandan Nagar area.

The officials said that the godown is big and the flames had spread throughout the godown. The fire fighters had to remove the tin shade to extinguish the flames. It is said that goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

