​​ Indore: Fifteenth batch of PGPMX begins at IIM-I

Indore

The fifteenth batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives in Mumbai (PGPMX-Mumbai) began at IIM Indore on August 07.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; in the presence of Prof Ashish Sadh, Chair, PGPMX, Prof Sushanta K Mishra, Dean-Programmes, IIM Indore and all the registered 27 participants, in online mode.

Prof Rai in his address shared an entirely novel meaning of the PGPMX- Purpose, Grit, Passion, Meaningfulness and eXcellence.

Explaining the meaning of PGPMX, Prof Rai said that its vital for everyone to find a ‘Purpose’ in life and understand which way we are headed.

“Many times, people believe hard work can make them successful, but hard work isn’t adequate. You need to persevere and continue working hard, have the ‘Grit’, and that will make you successful,” he said.

He encouraged the new batch of executives with years of work experience to be ‘Passionate’ and find their own identity, which isn’t derived from their designations. ‘Try to be ‘Meaningful. Be there for each other, provide a supporting shoulder, unconditional love and undivided attention to all those whom you care for’, he said. He advised the participants to aim for perfection to achieve ‘eXellence’.

Prof Sushanta Mishra advised the participants to learn from the experiences. ‘

Experiences are normal and common. But learning is optional. The onus of learning lies with you. It’s up to you as to how much you learn from your experiences and how much you can contribute to society from your knowledge’, he said.

Prof Sadh mentioned that PGPMX comprises a rigorous curriculum, that exposes participants to experiential learning and provides avenues for creative collaborations with their peers, faculty, and their organisations.