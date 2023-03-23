Indore: Festive atmosphere engulfs city on Gudi Padwa 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gudi Padwa, the festival that ushers in the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2080 was celebrating in the city today. The celebration began with traditional Vedic chanting and the blowing of conch shells at Rajwada Chowk, where the Lok Sanskriti Manch organised its annual event. The event was attended by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and other dignitaries. At Bada Ganapati Crossroad, the Hindu New Year Committee and Sanstha Sarthak organised an event to promote social harmony and cultural traditions, featuring a performance by famous dancer Damayanti Bhatia.

After the performance, the dignitaries offered prayers to Surya, the Sun God, to mark the beginning of the New Year. Mayuresh Pingle organised the New Year Festival at Chanakyapuri Crossroads, where a 51-feet high Gudi was worshipped, and laddoos were distributed to the people. The organisation Dharmarakshak distributed jaggery-coriander at Rajwada and members applied tilak to the people, wishing them a Happy New Year and Chaitra Navratri. The event was attended by Durga Vahini that hoisted a flag on the occasion. The celebrations were attended by a large number of people, including locals and tourists that added to the festive atmosphere of the city.