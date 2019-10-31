Indore: Farmers to be mentored through website, app

Indore: The farmers of the district will be mentored for advanced farming by keeping them updated through a dedicated website and mobile application (App). All important information related to farming will be available on line, officials said on Thursday.

At a meeting presided over by collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, the plan to develop such a website and mobile application was discussed.

Collector Jatav said the agriculture department will create the website and farmers will be provided state-of-the-art technical information online.

It was decided in the meeting that while developing the website, the soil health card will be made the basis to gain access to the website. Farmers will be given information about the when to plow the field, which fertilisers and seeds to use. Farmers will also be informed about the rates of the mandi crop.

All weather data will be uploaded from information provided by Meteorological Department, which will make it easier for farmers to do farming. Information will be uploaded on this website as per Kharif and Rabi crops.

The website will also have the information about the amount of seeds, seed treatment, insecticide, fungicide that should be used. Farmers will also be given information about fertilizer and irrigation.