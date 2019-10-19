Indore: Fallen people cannot make govt fall: Sajjan Singh Verma

Indore: State PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday lashed out at national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his comment on toppling the government post Diwali and said how can people who have fallen low can make a government fall.

“Kailash Vijayvargiya khud gire huye he or gire huye log kya sarkar girayenge (Kailash Vijayvargiya is a person of low mindset. So, how he can make the government fall?) Talking to media on the sidelines of foundation stone laying function of Food and Drug Laboratory at Talawali Chanda, he said Kailash Vijayvargiya has been sent outside the state by the people. “We have a strong government led by chief minister Kamal Nath and will complete our five-year tenure,” Verma said.

Commenting on Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comparison of investors’ summit to a bash thrown by chief minister Kamal Nath, he said he should feel ashamed of giving such statements. “He should ask his leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan about results of previously held investors’ summits. Chouhan used to tell industrialists that they should take part in summit for his image’s sake even if they don’t want to invest,” Verma said.

According to PWD minister, Kamal Nath who is a management guru has personal relationship with the industrialists who took part in investors’ summit on his call. “It was a result oriented summit and people will see the results in coming days,” Verma added.

The minister commented on Gopal Bhargava’s statement and said he exposed BJP’s double face by giving two different statements in Jhabua and Indore.

BJP has had no worthy leader, that’s why Bharat Ratna to Savarkar: Responding to a query, PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma said BJP has had no worthy leader like Nehru, Gandhi and Sardar Patel. This is the reason it has recommended Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna award.

Taking jibe at Congress leader Kripashankar Shukla’s statement that Kailash Vijayvargiya used to wear saree at nights to become chief minister, he said Shukla can tell better about it.

“God has made you man and you should work like man. What is the sense of wearing saree for political gains?” Verma chuckled.