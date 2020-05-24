Indore: Facilities of IIM and IIT required to fight spike in Covid cases, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: District Collector, Manish Singh, said preparations of the district administration and Health Department are on to meet speculated spike in COVID-19 cases in next month. In such condition, the facilities of city-based Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology may be acquired.

Collector informed this while interacting with senior journalist and editors of newspapers and electronic media here at Residency on Sunday noon. At the informal meeting, MP Shankar Lalwani and intellectual Dr Nishant Khare were also present.

Singh said even the Centre has suggested enhancing the bed capacity over 10,000 in the city to meet any possible sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the case of post-lockdown period. He said we have reviewed the existing bed strength. It has been found that various empanelled hospitals have occupancy less than 50% at present. "Despite that, our talks are on with the IIM and IIT administration to use their facilities also for quarantine purposes.

Singh also sought suggestion from journalists. The common suggestion was that dense commercial areas' shops should be allowed to open with odd-even number. It was also suggested that to control the flash mob, also the markets should be marked as odd-even and accordingly they should be allowed to reopen. The need of increasing the testing capacity was also felt.

CORONA STING

*It is speculated that there would be a spike in COVID-19 cases in next month

*Shops may be allowed to open with odd-even numbers in the city