Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: This 12-yr-old girl from Indore prays for 10 days, preaching Allah to heal world from coronavirus

Indore: During the lockdown when online time and users have jumped up, a 12-year-old girl has not used any online or offline entertainment services for the last 10-days and has continuously been praying for the city and world to heal from coronavirus infection.

Zainab Shaikh, a school student, was pained by the trauma of the world as over 50 lakh fight coronavirus. “Though it is possible that humans deserve to be under lockdown and learn to respect nature, but such suffering of humankind pains my heart,” she said.

Residing at Maharani road, this little girl could not helplessly see the city and world suffer through corona. “If there is a will, there is a way, and I saw my way in prayers to Allah for saving the world,” Zainab said.

On May 14, the 20th day of Ramzan, she isolated herself in a room to concentrate on prayers. “We must devote ourselves entirely in ‘ibadah’ and the impossible can happen,” Zainab said.

She spent the following 10 days, i.e. known as last Ashrah of Ramzan in the room reading Quran.

There are three Ashrahs of Ramadan, each of which has a separate dua. The first stage (ashra) of Ramadan begins from the 1st and ends on the 10th of Ramadan, the second stage (ashra) from 11 to 20 of Ramadan, and the third stage (ashra) from 21 to 30th of Ramadan.

“I had heard and learned about Itikaf and felt the urge to do it for the world,” Zainab said. Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to ibadah during these days and staying away from worldly affairs.

“To devote oneself completely to Allah, we need to move away from all types of diversions and distractions,” Zainab said.

The biggest diversions for children as well as adults today is social media, online gaming and entertainment soaps on television and live streaming channels. “I have not used such entertainment options and it has helped me in concentrating on my prayers,” Zainab said.

She does not doze off either, rather spends all her time praying and reading Quran. “I pray at least five times every day known as Salah or Salat or Namāz.”

She explained Salah as a physical, mental, and spiritual act of worship that is observed five times every day.

Offering Salat is the second of the five pillars in the Islamic faith as daily obligatory standardised prayers. “I also offer Tarawih, which are extra nightly prayers performed during the month of Ramadan,” Zainab said.Understanding that humans have not been kind to mother earth, on behalf of entire humankind, she seeks forgiveness from Allah with prayers known as ‘Tasbih’.

Her entire family is inspired by her efforts. “If any person does Itikaaf then Allah forgives the person and helps him/her from all the problems and even heals difficulties of her surroundings,” her uncle Zafar Shaikh said.