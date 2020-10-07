Indore: Facebook account of Sushant Singh Rajput ’s friend hacked

Indore: The Facebook account of a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly hacked during the campaign of justice for SSR. The girl from the city, who introduced herself as SSR’s friend has submitted a written complaint to the state cyber cell to investigate the matter to trace the hackers.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a girl has lodged a complaint on October 1, 2020 that Sushant was her friend. After his death, she started a campaign for justice to him. Then, many people joined the campaign. Later, a girl left the campaign after which the complainant came to know that her facebook account was hacked by someone. She doubted that the girl hacked her account and lodged a complaint with cyber cell to trace the hacker.

Cyber cell received a written complaint from the girl and the investigation is on into the matter. The cyber officials have sought the information of the girl’s account from facebook headquarter.

Sources claimed that the girl had met DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra three days ago and she sought security for her.