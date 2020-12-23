Indore: Exporters ​told about international cargo ​facility at city airport

Indore:



​"​The exporter​s​ of the region can ​book their shipment right from the​ city as ​the ​​international ​c​argo facility is soon going to ​start​ from ​the city airport. ​This facility will reduce the cost ​and delivery time ​of ​the ​export​s​," said MP Shankar Lalwani​ while addressing an ‘Exporters Meet’ here on​ Wednesday.

​The meet was organised by the Federation of Export Organisations​ (FIEO) in association with ​AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (​AAI​​CLAS​)​​ ​Indore & Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The​ objective of this meet was to update the exporting fraternity on the​ ​facilities provided by- Indore ​a​ir cargo complex to the exporters​. The airport ​terminal is being extended ​for an International Air Cargo

Terminal.



Lalwani​ appeal​ed​ to the exporter to increase the manufacturing​ of toys to increase the export from India. During his address he also​ informed that they have identified the land, which they are offering​ to various associations for the development of the various​ ​clusters.



Suber Rampurawala, Convener FIEO MP chapter said that being the​ commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh the city mostly attracts all kinds of​ businesses. Earlier​, ​exporters had to ​book their shipment from Mumbai, Chennai and other big cities ​which meant extra cost. Now, since AICLASS has come up, ​we can export our products directly from the​ city​. This will help the region grow at a rapid pace.



RC Dabas, Assistant General Manager, AAICLAS made the presentation on​ various facilities offered by air cargo complex to the exporters. He​ also interact​ed​ with the participants and ​answered their queries related

to ​​AAICLAS services.



The session was attended by the officials of MSME DI and AAICLAS​ ​officials. The event concluded with the question and answer session​ from exporters. The event was attended by more​ than 70 exporters from the city and nearby places.