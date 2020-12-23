Indore: Exporters ​told about international cargo ​facility at city airport

Indore:
"The exporters of the region can book their shipment right from the city as the international cargo facility is soon going to start from the city airport. This facility will reduce the cost and delivery time of the exports," said MP Shankar Lalwani while addressing an ‘Exporters Meet’ here on Wednesday.
The meet was organised by the Federation of Export Organisations (FIEO) in association with AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (AAICLAS) Indore & Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The objective of this meet was to update the exporting fraternity on the facilities provided by- Indore air cargo complex to the exporters. The airport terminal is being extended for an International Air Cargo
Terminal.
Lalwani appealed to the exporter to increase the manufacturing of toys to increase the export from India. During his address he also informed that they have identified the land, which they are offering to various associations for the development of the various clusters.
Suber Rampurawala, Convener FIEO MP chapter said that being the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh the city mostly attracts all kinds of businesses. Earlier, exporters had to book their shipment from Mumbai, Chennai and other big cities which meant extra cost. Now, since AICLASS has come up, we can export our products directly from the city. This will help the region grow at a rapid pace.
RC Dabas, Assistant General Manager, AAICLAS made the presentation on various facilities offered by air cargo complex to the exporters. He also interacted with the participants and answered their queries related
to AAICLAS services.
The session was attended by the officials of MSME DI and AAICLAS officials. The event concluded with the question and answer session from exporters. The event was attended by more than 70 exporters from the city and nearby places.
