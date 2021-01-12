Indore: Expedite Metro project​ ​work: MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore:
Expressing his displeasure over the slow pace of work of the metro train project, MP Shankar Lalwani instructed officers of the project to expedite the work. To resolve the hurdles coming to the project from the proposed flyovers on Ring Road, a meeting of officers of all concern departments would be called soon, Lalwani said.
MP Lalwani reached the office of Indore metro train project on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials of the metro train project, Indore Municipal Corporation and consultants. MP Lalwani bluntly told the officers that ongoing work is too slow and would have to be speeded up. Later, he informed that a meeting with public representatives would be convened soon, where their views would also be taken. The ambitious project has to be completed by August 2023, he said. He informed that the name of Mumtaz Bagh station will be changed to Shaheed Park Station. Metro stations will be developed according to heritage of the city.
MP Lalwani said that we have to develop the plan keeping the next 50 years in mind. He also said that in view of the proposed overbridges on Ring Road and other infrastructure to be built in the city, a meeting will soon be held with the officers of Municipal Corporation, IDA and PWD to take the metro work forward.
The agencies will work with the Municipal Corporation officials for making plans for all the displaced including those in Kothari Market.
‘Cable car and bus service will be connected as a feeder service to facilitate people to reach the metro train station. The city has a growth rate of 40% while the rest of the cities in the country generally have a growth rate of 22-25%. In such a situation it is necessary to reduce the number of private vehicles’ Lalwani said.
The MP will now meet the officers once every month to speed up the work of the metro and has asked the officials to come up with complete preparation.
