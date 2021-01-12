Indore: Expedite Metro project​ ​work: MP Shankar Lalwani

​​



Indore:



​Expressing his displeasure over the slow pace of work of the ​metro ​train project, MP​ Shankar Lalwani instructed officers of the project to expedite the​ work. To resolve the hurdles coming to the project from the proposed flyover​s​ on​ Ring Road, a meeting of officers of all concern​ ​departments would be called soon​, Lalwani said.​



MP Lalwani reached the office of Indore ​metro train project on Tuesday​ and held a meeting with officials of the metro train project, Indore​ Municipal ​Corporation and consultants. MP Lalwani bluntly told the officers that ​ongoing ​work is too slow and would​ have to be speeded up. Later, he informed that a meeting with public representatives would be convened soon​, where their views would also be taken. ​The ambitious project has to be completed by​ August 2023, he said. He informed that the name of Mumtaz Bagh station will be changed​ to Shaheed Park Station. Metro stations will be developed according to​ heritage of the city.



MP Lalwani said that we have to develop the plan ​keeping the next 50 years​ in mind​. ​He also said that in view of the ​proposed ​overbridge​s​ ​on Ring Road ​and other​ infrastructure to be built in the city, ​a ​meeting will soon be held​ with the officers of Municipal Corporation, IDA and PWD to take the​ metro work forward.



The agencies will work with the Municipal Corporation officials ​for ​​making plans for all the displaced including ​those in ​Kothari Market.



‘Cable car and bus service will be connected as a feeder service to​ ​facilitate people to reach the metro train station. The city has a​ growth rate of 40% while the rest of the cities in the country​ generally have a growth rate of 22-25%. In such a situation it is​ necessary to reduce the number of private vehicles’ Lalwani said.



The MP will now meet ​the officers once ​every month to speed up the work of the metro and​ has asked the officials to come up with complete preparation.