Indore: Excited students reach college on Day 1 of offline classes

The chirping of students was heard once again on college campuses as offline classes started on Monday following orders by the Department of Higher Education. As all students were called back to colleges, online classes have been stopped.

Excitement of students could be understood from the fact that the attendance in government colleges was around 70 per cent on Monday, while in private colleges, the attendance was around 50 per cent on day one of opening of colleges with 100 per cent capacity.

Neha Shrimali, a student of BSc final year student at Government Holkar Science College, reached the college after a gap of eight-and-a half months. “It was great to meet classmates and teachers in the college after a long gap,” she said.

Neha said she had taken some lectures in offline mode before lockdown on March 20 , following the second wave of Covid-19. After the scare of second wave got over, the DHE permitted offline classes with 50 per cent capacity from August. Most of the students had chosen the option of online classes. So, hardly 20 per cent students would reach college at that time.

“I am glad that Covid-19 cases are down and all students are allowed to take offline classes,” said Pragati Gautam, BSc first-year student.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said that the attendance in government institutes including Holkar College, GACC, Old GDC and New GDC was around 70 per cent.

“The attendance is expected to improve in one week,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:45 AM IST