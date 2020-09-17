Indore: Exam panel seeks time to address controversial exam paper issue

Indore: Examination committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday sought time to address a complaint over a question paper of Master in Journalism (MJ) course allegedly glorifying Narendra Modi government.

The exam panel met and told the university administration that it would have to see old papers and syllabus of the MJ course before making any recommendation into the matter.

It is to be noted that some questions related to BJP victory in 2014 and 2019 elections and reasons for Congress defeat had featured in the question paper titled “Analysis of various national and international issues”.

The paper also consisted questions related to Modi government’s decision on Triple Talaq, demonetisation and GST.

Crying foul, the NSUI had started a protest over the matter after which the university had ordered an inquiry into the matter by examination committee.

Incharge vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Sharma had stated that the university would go by the recommendation of the exam panel into the matter.