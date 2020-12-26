​ ​Indore: Exam-focussed teaching going on in govt schools

Indore:

With the possibility of board examinations in ​the ​coming months, some government schools have adopted a new technique ​of teaching students in classes ​so that they are able to perform better in the exams.

This year, schools reopened ​on ​December 18, 2020 for regular classes after being shut down in March following coronavirus outbreak. While students have been trying to study via online classes, television and other possible ways, studying in a classroom is essential when it comes to effective learning and attempting board examinations​, say teachers.​

To make most of the time before ​the ​examination, some government schools have adopted a new technique ‘Exam Oriented Prep’ for preparing students ​attempting board examinations.

Exam-oriented prep technique​

Sharing details about the technique, Sunayana Sharma from Govt HSS (Higher Secondary) Ahilyashram School said, “Since, there is a high probability that examinations would be conducted as scheduled, we want students to be prepared for attempting the examination in every possible way.”

She added that under exam-oriented prep, students are being taught using important questions from past papers.

“Further, students are required to answer questions like in examinations, which will prepare them for writing the examination,” Sharma said.

This technique is followed to teach students 4 days in a week.

Focus on practical subjects

In some government and private schools, teachers are focusing on the subjects of class 10th and 12th on priority which are difficult for the students. Extra classes are conducted for these subjects other than regular classes.

Mathematics, Science and English subjects ​are the focus for class 10th. In class 12th, Art Faculty is teaching Economics, English. Science, Physics and Maths are challenging for ​the ​students.

Accountancy is an essential practical subject in focus for Commerce students.

State government reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to the Corona. Hence, students will be attempting board examination based on 70 per cent syllabus only.

​Since the beginning of ​the ​academic ​schools had started online classes. Due to board examination, regular classes were resumed this month.

Regular classes essential for practical subjects

“Nevertheless, it is our endeavour to make students complete the preparation of each chapter,” Sharma said.

Children have also benefited from online classes. “Our school’s syllabus would be completed by Jan 5, so we can focus more on exams then,” Sharma said.

However, in most schools the possibility of revision classes will be after January 15. Normally, revision begins from January first week in most schools as ​the ​syllabus is completed by December.

Private school association patron Gopal Soni said that it will take about one and a half to two months to complete the course. “In such a situation, the situation is not clear about whether you will be able to revise this time. On the other hand, the board examinations are likely to be held in March-April,” he said.

Fear of Corona

The most important reason for not having more students in schools is the concern of parents to protect children from corona. About 50 to 60 per cent are only reporting to schools as of now. According to teachers, attendance of students in schools is also not regular.