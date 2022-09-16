Indore: Ex-minister’s nephew among five held for abduction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Five men including the nephew of an ex-minister were arrested on Thursday in connection with the abduction and assault case in Khajrana area. They had allegedly abducted a man over a love affair and had thrashed him badly a couple of days ago.

The police paraded the accused in the area where they had committed the crime.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that a man had lodged a complaint on Tuesday that he was abducted by Jai Verma and his accomplices in their SUV near Ganesh Temple trisection in Khajrana area.

The accused had taken somewhere and they thrashed him due to which he got badly injured. A case under section 363, 364, 323, 294, 506, 342, 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Investigating the case the police received information that accused Jai Verma and his accomplices had left the city and had fled to Bhopal. They raided several places, but could not find the accused.

Then, the police got information that Jai had come to the city to meet his family members. The police reached there and managed to arrest him. Later, his accomplices were also arrested by the police.

Jai Verma, his accomplices Lakhan Pal, Shani Jain, Bhola alias Yash and Pranjal Verma were arrested by the police on Wednesday and they were paraded in the area from where they had abducted the complainant. The police are investigating the case.