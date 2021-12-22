Indore: Ex-air hostess’s accomplice arrested for peddling drugs

Indore: The accomplice of a former air-hostess from Mumbai who was arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 10 lakh was arrested by the Crime Branch on Tuesday. He is being questioned about other accomplices involved in supplying drugs in the city.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said the accused, named Vishal Katiyar, had been arrested in connection with supplying drugs in the city. He was an aide of the air-hostess named Mansi, who was arrested with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh a couple of days ago. Crime Branch officials have found the criminal record of the accused in the Vijay Nagar area. He was also associated with a certain person named Sagar Jain, who was arrested a few months ago in connection with supplying MDMA drugs. He is being questioned further.

The woman was arrested near Teen Imli Square and drugs were recovered from diapers kept in her bag. She had kept the drugs in the diapers of her child to mislead the police. While the woman was working as an air-hostess, she came into contact with drug dealers in the city and started snorting MD drugs. She later started supplying drugs.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:23 AM IST