Indore: Woman from Mumbai arrested with MDMA drugs worth lakhs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch on Saturday arrested a woman from Mumbai with MDMA drugs worth lakhs of rupees. It is said that the woman came to the city to deliver the drug to someone. The crime branch officials are questioning the women further.

According to information, the woman reached the city in her car when the crime branch officials arrested her following a tip-off. Sources claim that MDMA drugs weighed around 150 grams.

2 builders booked

Two builders were booked by the police for embezzling Rs 80 lakh from a real estate businessman on Saturday. Accused had taken money from the complainant in the name of development and investment in their upcoming township project, but they did not do so.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man who lost panchayat polls elected Sarpanch unopposed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:01 AM IST