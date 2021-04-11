Indore: Essential item shops to remain open from 6 am to 10 am during Covid curfew

Indore

Though district administration has clamped ‘Covid-19 curfew’ following an increasing number of cases in the city and Mhow cantonment, essential item shops will remain open for four hours in the morning during the curfew period.

All grocery shops, dairies, fruit and vegetable shops will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 ​am in the city.

Grocery shops operators will be able to do home delivery. In these grocery shops, goods can be transported from 10 ​pm to 7 ​am and the related transport businessmen will be able to conduct their work.

​If the shops are found to be violating Covid protocol ​while they are open, then such shops will be sealed.

Supermarkets such as D-Mart and On-door can only ​sell grocery and not any other items.

During this period of Corona curfew, fruits and vegetables can be distributed in the city only till 10 am through Choithram Fruit and Vegetable Market.

In addition to handcart vendors, permanent fruit and vegetable shops will be able to sell fruits and vegetables till 10 am, but there will be a complete ban on haat bazaars, footpath/roadside sellers. During this period of Corona curfew, milk can also be distributed through Dairy till 10 am.

//Following activities will remain free from restrictions

All types of medical institutions, laboratories, hospitals, clinics, chemists, wholesale and retail shops, pharmaceutical units and associated establishments and all transport facilities associated with these activities are exempted from the ban during the Corona curfew.

Similarly, various industrial areas like - Pologround, San​w​er Road A-F Sector, Laxmibai Industrial Area, Bardari, Palada, Rau-Rangwasa Industrial Area, Industrial units located at No 71 Scheme / Bhamouri/ Shivaji Nagar/ Rambali Nagar/ Sangam Nagar, Dewas Naka Located industrial units area free from these restrictions.

The conduct of all transport activities related to these industrial units and also related to pharmaceuticals are also exempted from these restrictions of Corona curfew. Apart from the said group of industrial units, no other industrial activities will be conducted in the city.

Industrial units located in all rural areas in Indore district and their associated transport operations are also free from the restrictions. The offices of various industrial units located in the Indore Municipal Corporation limits will remain closed.

Warehousing activity related to industrial units and C&F agents etc are also free from these restrictions.

Similarly, in the operation of industrial units, the necessary maintenance work, supply of spare parts etc will continue to be done by the respective suppliers of Indore, but these suppliers will be authori​s​ed for industrial use only and on this basis will not be able to open shops /establishments within the city.

The movement of goods services from other states will be free from restrictions and similarly the movement of all transport and loading vehicles will be free from restrictions.

Various transport vehicles will only operate inside and out ​ of Indore city. The movement of industrial workers, raw / finished goods, officers / employees for industries will be free from these restrictions.

//Home delivery will continue through e-commerce

Mess and tiffin centres of hostels for students will be able to operate in the morning and evening as before. Various home delivery services such as Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Shop Grocery, Zomato, Swiggy etc will be able to provide services at home and operators of various restaurants will also be able to provide home delivery only by opening the kitchen.

Banks and ATMs, central government offices will be able to open and only offices related to essential services engaged in Covid-19 management of the state government, commercial tax offices, district registration offices and local bodies are free from these restrictions.

The candidates going to examination centres and personnel and officials associated with the examination centre and the conduct of the examination are free from these restrictions.

Ambulance, fire brigade, telecommunication, electricity supply, cooking gas services, health care worker and the visit of the vaccine worker for vaccination are also free from these restrictions.

All the centres of Covid-19 vaccination will be able to be operated and the people above the age of 45 years will be able to go to the vaccination centre to take the jab.

Newspaper distribution, media personnel, bus stand, citizens coming from the railway station airport will also be ​allowed free movement. Fair price shops will be able to open for distribution of grains in their stipulated time, so that the poor can get food grains. The support staff and units of the company and BPO / mobile companies will also be free from these restrictions.