Indore: Empower women initiative: FICCI holds initiative to raise women’s participation in the workforce

Indore: Women make up 48% of the Indian population but India has only 27% of women in the workforce. Raising women’s participation in the workforce can certainly act as an important catalyst for economic growth and inclusive nation-building.

With the vision of empowering women inclusion at every level of the economy and enterprise, FICCI & FICCI Ladies Organization have initiated ‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ initiative which has been designed to create conversation and connect professionals, provide advice to help women achieve career success, as well as focus on critical enables to create impact.

With this, FICCI FLO Indore along with FICCI will launch its Empowering Women Skill Initiative on October 5, 2020 at 3.30pm in presence of chief guest Swati Meena, IAS, Director Women & Child Development, Govt of MP.