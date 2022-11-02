Indore: Employment day & OPOD programme in Pithampur on Nov 4

Photo Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level employment day and One Product One District (OPOD) programme will be held in Pithampur on November 4. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at the function as the chief guest.

It is noteworthy that this year programmes are being organised for seven days to mark the state's foundation day. P Narhari, secretary MSME department, reviewed the preparations through video conference on Monday. Secretary, industrial investment and promotion department, John Kingsley, collector and superintendent of Police, Dhar and district-level officers of different departments were also present.

Secretary Narhari informed that district-level programmes would be held at all the district headquarters, and the beneficiaries (for 2022-23) in the district under various self-employment schemes will be invited and approval letters will be given to them by public representatives. Programmes are being done in the state by the department of industrial investment and promotion and MSME. In the activities related to ‘One District-One Product’, programmes and exhibitions will be organised in Gwalior, Katni, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Vidisha, Sagar and Chhatarpur as well as in all other districts under the industrial investment department. Buyer-seller meet will be held and concerned banks and departments will be partners. All the programs will be based on the t