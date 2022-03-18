Indore: EC's voter awareness contest open to govt staff also

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The voter awareness competition, being organised by the Election Commission of India, is open for the public and government staff also.

A nationwide voter awareness competition ‘Mera Vote Mera Bhavishya-Importance of One Vote’ is being organised by the Election Commission of India to make voters aware. The last date to participate

in this competition has been extended to 31st March.

There are five categories in the competition; Quiz, Slogan Writing, Singing Competition, Video Making and Poster Design. The winners will get attractive prizes.

Deputy district election officer and joint-collector Pratul Sinha informed that ‘e-certificate’ will be given immediately by the Election Commission of India to participants who complete the 3 levels of the competition by participating online in the National Voters' Awareness Contest. Detailed information regarding the competition can be obtained from the website

https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:54 AM IST