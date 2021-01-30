Indore: EC’s ‘EPIC’ move: Young voters can now downloading voter ID





Indore: The facility of Electronic Electoral Photo Identity (E-EPIC) facility

is now made available in the district also for the young voters who

included their name after November 25, 2020 by downloading the E-EPIC.

A link has been sent to their registered mobile number.

According to the Election Commission, the e-EPIC has been started on the occasion of 11th National Voters’ Day on January 25, 2021. As per the instructions of the Commission, new voters added during special brief revision of photo electoral roll for 2021 have been provided a link on their mobile number for printing e-voter ID card. By pressing the link e-EPIC can be downloaded.



Deputy District Election Officer Pratul Chandra Sinha

informed here on Saturday that after January 25, 2021, a person who

wants to download e-EPIC will have to register/login through Voter

Portal NVSP or Voter Helpline App. After entering the reference number

after registration, OTP authentication can be done on the mobile

number entered by them for downloading the e-EPIC. After getting OTP

verification, e-EPIC can be downloaded. The Commission has appealed to

young voters whose names have been added in the voter list after November

25, 2020, should download the e-voter identity card, taking advantage

of this special initiative of ECI.