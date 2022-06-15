Indore: Early, disciplined investing session for Daly College of Business Management students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An engrossing session on the ‘Benefits of Early and Disciplined Investing’ was organised for students of Daly College of Business Management in association with Young Indians-Indore on Wednesday.

The resource person, Ashwin Palsikar, shared how, by investing at an early stage of life, one can learn a pattern of financial independence and discipline. Principal, DCBM, Sonal Sisodia, administrator, DCBM, Mayurdhwaj Singh, YI chair Devesh Tuteja and YI past chair Siddharth Koolwal were present at this insightful session.

Palsikar advised the students to start investing early and consistently and to have realistic expectations of their investments. He said one can take a long-term approach to investment without sacrificing one’s lifestyle. “The sooner one starts investing, the less one will have to contribute later. Many young adults don’t understand how to invest wisely. Often, this is because they’re concerned about the here and now, not the future,” he said, adding that early investment taught the real difference between investments and savings.