Bhopal: Pushyamitra Bhargava is BJP's mayoral candidate for Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party state unit announced the name of Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday afternoon as the candidate for mayoral election in Indore, according to state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar.

The party also announced candidature of Prahlad Patel for mayoral election in Ratlam.

According to party leaders, the formal declaration of Bhargava's candidature was withheld on Tuesday as he was supposed to tender his resignation first from the post of additional advocate general

Read Also Bhopal: Over 50 nurses at Hamidia Hospital raise allegations of obscenity on Dr Deepak Maravi