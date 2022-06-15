e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Pushyamitra Bhargava is BJP's mayoral candidate for Indore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party state unit announced the name of Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday afternoon as the candidate for mayoral election in Indore, according to state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar.

The party also announced candidature of Prahlad Patel for mayoral election in Ratlam.

According to party leaders, the formal declaration of Bhargava's candidature was withheld on Tuesday as he was supposed to tender his resignation first from the post of additional advocate general

article-image

