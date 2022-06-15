Bhopal: Over 50 nurses at Hamidia Hospital raise allegations of obscenity on Dr Deepak Maravi

Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 nurses have made serious allegations of obscenity against the superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr Deepak Maravi. The aggrieved nurses have made a written complaint to the Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

The nurses alleged that Dr Maravi enters their changing room during the night in an inebriated state and commits obscene acts.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, Minister Sarang has ordered an inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra and assured them to complete the investigation in 10 days.

The matter is serious. Its investigation will be done by people outside Hamidia Hospital. The investigation report will come in 10 days, only then I will be able to say anything, said Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education.

A nurse on anonymity said, "Dr Maravi sometimes talks dirty on the pretext of CL session and sometimes on the pretext of being present before joining on his return from leave. He molested and tried to rape me on 30 May by calling me to the room next to the office. When we protested, he threatened us to keep our mouth shut."

Past allegations on Dr Maravi:

Sanskriti Bachao Manch alleged that Maravi made indecent remarks against Brahmin and Kshatriya society on the WhatsApp group. Maravi, who uses abusive language, is not eligible for this post, alleged the officials of the Manch.

Additionally, orders were given to investigate Maravi's appointment as Assistant Professor Grade 2.

The MCI team had come for the recognition of 150 MBBS seats. The members had said that Maravi was not fit as per the MCI criteria. Last year also MCI objected.