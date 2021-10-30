Indore: ​DSP, industrialists take stock of traffic problems at Sanwer

Indore



DSP Traffic, Nitin Dixit alongwith industrialist took stock of the problem of traffic congestion on Sanwer Road Industrial area on Friday. The DSP assured that he would take corrective measures shortly.

Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh president Pramod Dafaria informed that in order to solve the huge problem of traffic congestion being faced at Sector A of Sanwer Road industrial, the industrialists and the DSP Dixit discussed convenient exit and entry points for vehicles coming to the area. They also discussed how to smoothen the flow of traffic within the industrial area. After the inspection a meeting was held at M/S Arel Industries.



Dafaria briefed DSP Dixit about the daily problems faced by the industries of Sector A. He said that there are regular traffic jams on both sides of the road. He asked the DSP to take effective steps to overcome the problem and give relief to the industrialists.

DSP Traffic assured that he would make temporary arrangements immediately. On this occasion Mohansing Raghuvanshi, Ashok Jaiswal, Vinay Kalani, Swadesh Sharma, Rajkumar Maurya, Rajesh Agrawal and Surendra Devra were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:19 AM IST