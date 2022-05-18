Indore: ​Drummer beaten to death, 4 arrested

Our Staff Reporter

Indore/Mhow

A 26-year-old youth was beaten to death by a group of men in Mhow late on Monday. It is said that the deceased was in an inebriated condition and he was creating a ruckus on the road. He also damaged an auto-rickshaw after which the accused beat him badly with a stick. Four of the accused were arrested by the police and a search is on for one more.

According to additional SP (Rural) Shashikant Kankane, the deceased has been identified as Lakshman (26), a resident of Ambachandan village in Mhow tehsil. Lakshman was a dholak player and he had come to the Dharnaka area for some work. He was in an inebriated state and he was arguing with people. He was carrying a stick and was beating passersby. He also damaged an auto-rickshaw.

Some people objected and told him to leave the place, he refused and started arguing with them. Later, five men stopped him and thrashed him badly. He got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. After his death, the police registered a case under the murder section against five people. Police claimed that the four of them were arrested within hours.

The accused were identified as Nikhil Bahadur, Aman Bahadur, Narendra, Raja and Deepak. Deepak was not arrested till the filing of the report. Some people had made a video of the incident and the police managed to identify the accused on the basis of that video. The accused are being questioned further.

It is said that the family members of the deceased reached the Kotwali police station in Mhow and they demanded strict action against the accused. Police station in-charge took a written complaint from them and assured that after investigation, the police would take action against the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:13 AM IST