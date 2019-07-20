Indore: Driver of killer SUV who was on the run held

Indore: Lasudia police on Friday arrested the SUV driver who was on the run after hitting the car of an assistant professor of an Indore college in which two women were killed and their another colleague was critically injured in Lasudia area on Thursday evening.

Police said that Suresh Yadav, 32, was driving the SUV. Yadav works in an automobile shop as a driver. The SUV arrived at the centre for servicing. He took the vehicle on MR 11 road to check its air conditioner (AC).

Yadav told the police that he was driving the SUV in speed and the sedan car suddenly came in his way. He lost the control and had hit the car, he added.

Police said that Suresh fled from the scene after the accident. Police found him hiding at his house. He was later arrested and brought to the police station.

The deceased were identified as Swati Yonati (28), of Bapji Nagar and Vinita Inani (32), of South Tukoganj. They were assistant professors in Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research. They were returning home with their colleague Ruchi Pandey, a resident of MIG area in Swati’s car.

They were rushed to the Bombay Hospital where Vinita and Swati died. Ruchi has been undergoing treatment.