Indore: DRI seized 673 kg Ganja worth Rs 1.25 cr. from Budhani

Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) succeeded in doing seizure of 673 kg Ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday. In this connection 5 people have been arrested and a truck and escorting vehicle and one pistol is also seized.

The action was carried out by officers of Indore Zonal Unit of the DRI. According to the information, the truck was stopped by DRI officers between Trident and over-bridge in Budhani area in Sehor district. The truck was found empty. For a long time there was a tussle between the truck driver and DRI officials. On examination of the truck closely, the hemp filled in the sacks was found in the middle of the tarpaulin, which was tightly packed.

Official sources informed that DRI officials were keeping close on the movement of the truck. Two teams simultaneously kept an eye on the truck in Budhani and Obedullaganj, during which the truck was caught in Budhani.

The truck has started from Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. The further proceedings were carried out. On interrogation it was revealed that a escort vehicle was clearing the way for the truck.

On search of the escort’s vehicle, one desi made Pistol with 4 live ammunition was recovered from their possession.

5 Persons were arrested including two drivers and one cleaner. Further Investigations is underway.