Indore: ​​Drastic decline in power bill ​​ payment through cheques

Indore

Payment of power bill through cheques is on the wane in Malwa-Nimar region of the state. This shift is coming due to promotion of digital payment policy adopted by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

In last one year, the number of consumers paying bills through cheques has come drastically down from 20,000 to 11​,​000.

Generally, government department​s​ and big consumers of power bills make payment through cheques but the decline show​s​ that even they are opting for digital payment​s​.

“Not only has the number of people reaching the payment centre come down, but the number of people paying bills through cheques has also come down,” the release issued by West Discom said.

Every month, on an average​, ​13 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar pay power bills in a cashless manner while sitting at home.

The company gives cashback of up to Rs 20 to every LT consumer and up to Rs 1000 to HT consumer on cashless payment of bills.

In August, more than 13 lakh consumers paid bills through online, cashless method in Malwa-Nimar region.

This number has increased by 3 lakh in the last one year and 5000 in comparison to last one month. Online, cashless payment is done through Credit Card, MP Online, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon, Debit Card etc.

In paying through cheques, consumers have to reach office of power distribution company. Besides, many a time the bank does not release the amount due to the difference in signature in the cheques so both the consumer and the electricity company suffer losses. So, cheque payers are also swiftly moving towards digit payments.

“The company is striving for cashless payment from all the consumers. Positive changes are being seen in this direction. Payment by check is not only delayed but the process is also difficult as compared to others. Cashless provides convenience to both the consumer and the electricity company. We are trying to connect 19-20 lakh customers with cashless mode of payment by the end of this year, said Amit Tomar, MD, West Discom

Table//District wise cheque payers

Indore City 7​,​000

Indore Rural 1​,​070

Ujjain District 752

Ratlam District 355

Burhanpur District 490

Dewas District 282

Khandwa District 247

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:23 PM IST