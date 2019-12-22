Indore: Dr Goswami is INA standing committee member

Indore: Pediatrician and medical teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr VP Goswami has been nominated as the standing committee member of International Neonatology Association (INA) for two years from 2020.

Dr Goswami had been selected as committee member for improving health care of newborns. He is also working for neonatal health in SAARC countries. He is the president of National Neonatology Forum (NNF) and working with union government to decrease neonatal deaths in the country.

“We are taking steps to pull down the neonatal deaths and to make them healthy. We are working on Pink Pearl Project through which we are collecting researches on neonatal health and preparing a registry through which anyone can access it and work for welfare of newborns,” he said.

According to Dr Goswami, Indian doctors hold expertise in neonatal resuscitation. “NNF is training doctors of SAARC countries in neonatal resuscitation techniques. We have developed special training programme and have trained 1.5 lakh health activists especially doctors in India, US and Europe,” he added.

The NNF will start its branch in Dubai soon.