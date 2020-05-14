Indore: Door to door supply of fruit scheme amid lockdown gets Collector Manish Singh's nod

The District Administration approved Door-to-Door supply of the fruits scheme, to be executed by Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday. In next few days the supply may begin in the city.

Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh gave permission to the scheme by partially amending the order issued earlier.

How will it work

*The wholesale fruit vendors selected for this purpose will prepare two types of fruit packets according to the fixed price/price for supply in IMC’s zones’ and wards through the existing grocery suppliers.

* Grocery suppliers pre-selected and identified ward wise, will book the combo pack orders at a pre-determined price from the general public and will order combo packs of fruits through WhatsApp to a fruit supplier, selected ward wise.

* On the next day, the selected fruit supplier will supply the same number of combo packs to the grocery supplier selected by the Municipal Corporation of that ward.

Payment distribution

*Grocery suppliers will exchange the stipulated amount to the fruit supplier by obtaining the amount of Combo Packs from the public within an interval of one day. The exchange of funds will take place between grocery suppliers and fruit suppliers, in which there will be no government intervention.

Sanitation work will be ensured by the Indore Municipal Corporation. Fruit wholesalers will also have the responsibility to sanitize the packing in which the fruits will be sold.

Additional Commissioner of IMC Shringar Srivastava will be in-charge for the sale of fruits to be done by the grocery supplier on behalf of the Municipal Corporation and Deputy Director Agriculture for packing and making available to the grocery suppliers by the wholesale fruit vendors from the farmers / suppliers. Rameshwar Patel, Secretary Agriculture Produce Market Committee MS Munia will serve as assistants.