Indore: Doctor's son attacked in Kanpur, dies 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The son of a doctor who was badly beaten by a group of youths during a wedding function in Kanpur died during treatment in a city hospital on Wednesday. He had gone to attend the marriage function of a relative where some youths were creating a nuisance while dancing on the DJ. The youths thrashed him when he tried to stop them from creating nuisance. Three of these youths have been identified while the role of others is being investigated by the police.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Singhania, 25 years, a resident of Sanwer Road area of the city. He along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function in Gopala Banquet Hall in Govind Nagar area in Kanpur on April 13. It is said that an injury mark was found on his head so it is believed that he was attacked by the accused with a sharp-edged weapon.

Relative Rajkumar Jaipuria told the Free Press over phone that while dancing on a song, some youths were creating nuisance and Deepak had gone to stop them and the accused entered into an argument with him on the night of April 16. After an hour, the accused caught Deepak in the dark and thrashed him badly. They attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene. Rajkumar and other family members took him to a local hospital in Kanpur but his condition was critical and he was shifted to another hospital. After that, the family members decided to bring him to Indore for further treatment but he could not be saved. On Wednesday, his autopsy was conducted by the police in MY hospital’s mortuary. Rajkumar said that Deepak’s father Rajababu Singhania is a doctor in the city.

He got married a year ago

Deepak’s wife is Rajkumar’s cousin sister. She got married to Deepak on February 19, 2022. She is three months pregnant and the family members had to face a tough situation before informing her about the incident. The accused have been identified as Vivek, Golu and Ashish, all residents of Kanpur. Kanpur police have registered a case under various sections including attempt to murder against the accused and a search is on for them. The police would add the murder section after receiving the autopsy report.